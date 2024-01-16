Baylor Softball has their first practice of the year

WACO, Texas — Softball is back at Baylor and the team is excited to get going even in the cold weather.

"You can always get better, you can get better in any kind of aspect — but here we are, we're facing some weather that we haven't seen all fall," said senior player, Sydney Collazos.

"That's something that we get to kind of mentally overcome in these next couple of weeks."

"We talked about this over the weekend at our retreat, that Tennessee probably has some bad weather that they're having to deal with up there, so if it ends up being called on the opening weekend, we're going to count this as a blessing that we're able to work out in it and prepare for it," said head coach, Glenn Moore.

"We're going to take that perspective, but it's cold out there."

The Preseason Top 25 is here 👀 https://t.co/JQuT8vHV3P pic.twitter.com/QNNzV06XW0 — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) January 11, 2024

Baylor enters high in the preseason rankings, but for the Bears, it's just a number.

"That's a great thing to celebrate in the moment like we saw it, and then now, that's something that we push to the back of our minds," said senior player, Dariana Orme."

"That's not really at the forefront of our eyes at all. What's at the forefront is the fact that we have a game on Feb. 9 against Tennessee."

Now going into the 2024 season, the team looks to improve and be healthy and the coaching staff looked into the injuries.

"The biggest thing we've done to address it is we have stronger depth to help us in the event that we do have some of our top starters go down," Moore said.

"That motivates the ones that aren't in the starting line up to know that by the end of the year, the starting nine in February could be a complete different line up."

"You really have to band together at those times — one person's struggles is all of our struggles." Collazos said.

"I think that working through that adversity in the fall really has this feeling really great going into the spring."

Practices for Baylor will continue as the 2024 season is underway.