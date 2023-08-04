Baylor football hosts first practice of the season

The Baylor Bears are officially back and ready to play — they held their first practice of the 2023 season on Thursday.

The Bears held their first practice at Simpson Athletics and Academic Center and the only thing higher than the temperature in Central Texas was Baylor's energy. During the Big 12 media days, the Bears knew last season was tough, but it was a learning process. Now we are seeing players return healthy and ready to start.

Worked all spring to get ready for the summer…



Fall Camp starts today⏳#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/eycugaQ210 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 3, 2023

Along with returning players, there are also some new members to the squad. Keeping up that intensity and energy that they had for the first day is important to maintain for everyone.

"I think there's a strong connection with each other, and there's a good friendship that I think is pushing each other to be better," said head coach, Dave Aranda.

"We have our standards — what we want to be every day — Coach talks about it a lot," said safety, Bryson Jackson.

"These same guys are coming out and executing that. As long as we keep doing that — keep bringing that same repetition every day — it's going to be something special," Jackson said.

Practices will continue on throughout the week as it gets closer to the start of the college football season.