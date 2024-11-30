Aggies saw off ice sculpture's horns ahead of UT rivalry game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M fans are reigniting the legendary rivalry with the Texas Longhorns by sawing off the horns of a Longhorn ice sculpture, camping out for tickets, and gearing up for the highly anticipated showdown at Kyle Field.



Fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated Texas A&M vs. University of Texas game with the first ever "Saw 'em off" event at Century Square, to celebrate the return of the rivalry after 13 years

Some Aggie student fans camped outside for several days, weathering rain and heat, to secure tickets

The upcoming game at Kyle Field is expected to draw over 110,000 fans, with ticket prices ranging from $738 to $35,000

With chants of 'Saw 'em off' and a buzz of excitement in the air, Texas A&M fans are gearing up for Saturday’s highly anticipated game against the University of Texas Longhorns.

The matchup rekindles a historic rivalry that has been dormant since 2011.

Chloe Ferrill, a devoted Aggie, says she's confident of Saturday's outcome.

“We're going to win — best environment in college football, and I think we're going to take them by…"

'Take 'em by the horns' or 'saw 'em off' — whatever the chant, the sentiment is the same. Except, of course, for the Longhorns.

“They’re all like getting excited, getting their hopes up,” said Aaron Patel, a Longhorn fan.

“But you know, they’re going to lose.”

The hype surrounding the game is palpable — Ferrill recounted the intense dedication of fans who camped out for tickets.

“It was absolutely crazy — so we actually camped out, and I think we got there Saturday at like 6 a.m. — and didn’t even get to pull until Monday at 2 p.m. — and we were standing in like, three inches of water.”

The rivalry spirit is not limited to ticket lines — fans have been chipping away at a Longhorn ice sculpture and decking Aggieland with maroon and white pride.

Kyle Field is expected to host over 110,000 fans, with tickets on Ticketmaster ranging from $738 to a staggering $35,000.

Whether in the stands or on the couch at home, all eyes will be on the Aggies and Longhorns as they bring one of college football's most celebrated rivalries back to life.