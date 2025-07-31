Aggie DL lands spot on 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis has been named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list, which is college football's premier award for community service, the Wuerffel Foundation announced on Thursday.

Regis started all 13 games at defensive tackle and was third among SEC defensive linemen, with six pass breakups last season.

A La Porte, Texas native, Regis made three dozen tackles, including 16 solo takedowns and 3.0 tackles for loss. Regis recorded at least one pass break up in five games, including a three-game stretch with two against New Mexico State, one at Auburn and one against Texas. He also posted at least four tackles in four games, highlighted by a career-high six against Texas.

Regis was named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2024 and dedicated more than 40 hours of service at Twin City Mission in Bryan and has helped hand out gift bags to pediatric cancer patients at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston.

He's spent time giving back to his community, speaking at several elementary schools about the importance of education and doing your best in everything you pursue.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the trophy’s founding. The 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote.

The recipient will also serve as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show Dec. 12, airing on ESPN.

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow Jan. 31, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.