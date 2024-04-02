China Spring senior sinks half court shot to win $25k at NBA game

WACO, Texas — The gift of a lifetime — China Spring student Zach May made a layup, a free throw, a three pointer and a half court shot to make $25,000.

"It was crazy — I mean, my brothers got me the tickets is kind of like a combination of like graduation, Christmas, and birthday," May said.

"They got him like really close like row one — I mean, it's the closest I've ever been and probably ever will be. We got there super early to watch the warm ups because we've never been that close, and this lady from the Rockets just walked up to us and asked me if I wanted to do it. And I was like, heck yeah."

The entire arena rose to their feet in excitement and for May, it still hasn't sunk in.

"It didn't really feel real. I was like, there's no way this is real. I must be dreaming, like kind of like a pinch me situation. I mean, you can see, I had no idea what I was doing," he said.

After putting on a show in Houston, the question now remains, what do you do with your winnings?

"Majority of it, I'm gonna put towards college and then my dad said I can keep some of it for like fun things. And I told my brothers I'd take them out to eat and I told my girlfriend I'd take her out to eat," he said.

Zach May is basketball commit to UMHB and he already is off to a memorable start with his career.