China Spring Cougars baseball are State Bound

The Region finals reached their conclusion as China Spring took on Taylor. The Cougars lost game one 3-0 and needed to win game two to keep their post season alive.

It was a night and day difference between game's one and two as in the second game, the Cougars pounced to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and got a 4-0 lead at the end of the second inning.

China Spring would dominate in game two as they won 12-1 and forced a game three. The final game of this series went underway quickly as only one could go to Austin.

The Ducks would get their momentum back as they would score in the first and second inning to take a 3-0 lead.

China Spring would not go quietly as the Cougars would respond with three runs in the bottom of the second to tie it up. It would go back and forth until the Cougars exploded in the sixth and took a commanding lead.

The Cougars won game three 14-6 and win the series to be State bound once again.