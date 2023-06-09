Watch Now
China Spring baseball wins 4A State Championship

China Spring Baseball
The Cougars win in twelve innings to beat the Leopards and be crowned the 2023 4A State Champions
China Spring Baseball
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jun 08, 2023
The China Spring Cougars defeat Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 3-2 — and they're now crowned as the 2023 State Champions.

The Cougars came off of a 12 inning odyssey against Sinton and repeated their outcome against the Leopards.

Trevor Black made the first score of the game in the bottom of the third, who got a deep hit to allow two Cougars to go around and bring it home to make it a 2-0 game.

The Leopards would respond as they would get a run in the fifth and sixth into tie it all up.

After having to go extra innings once again, China Spring was able to score off of a walk and win the State Title.

This is the Cougars first baseball championship since 2000.

