China Spring baseball wins 4A State Championship

The China Spring Cougars defeat Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 3-2 — and they're now crowned as the 2023 State Champions.

The Cougars came off of a 12 inning odyssey against Sinton and repeated their outcome against the Leopards.

Trevor Black made the first score of the game in the bottom of the third, who got a deep hit to allow two Cougars to go around and bring it home to make it a 2-0 game.

The Leopards would respond as they would get a run in the fifth and sixth into tie it all up.

After having to go extra innings once again, China Spring was able to score off of a walk and win the State Title.

This is the Cougars first baseball championship since 2000.