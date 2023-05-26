China Spring adds new coaches to program

China Spring athletics will see fresh faces this upcoming semester as new coaches have been added to the program.

"I called my husband and I was in tears. I was like, my dream just came true. I'm teaching seventh grade Texas history and I'm coaching the softball team at China Spring. I was so excited," Kayleigh Teakell said.

Teakell was announced as the new assistant softball and Middle School basketball coach. She recently graduated from Tarleton State University where she played varsity softball.

The coaching hires cover several sports from track and field to football and these new athletic leaders knew China Spring was for them

"In high school. You know, I went to Glen Rose and I love the community atmosphere and I love that kind of small-town feel and so that's why I kind of was led to China Spring. I really would like to start at a school that takes their athletics very seriously and puts 110 percent into whatever sports team that they are," new Middle School Volleyball, Middle School basketball, and track coach Ally Andress said.

Andress graduated from TAMU and competed in track and field as a heptathlete/high jumper.

"I follow sports all over Texas. That's a premier program with a great leadership and coach Gregory and coach Beatty and coach Beckham and, Mr Rutherford in the classroom. It's just a great place to be," the now assistant football and assistant baseball coach Stacy Largent said.

Largent was a three-year lettermen in football and a four-year lettermen in baseball in High School.

For some of these coaches coming to china spring is writing a new chapter in their careers. But for others, it's a homecoming. Coach Tyler Holcomb makes his return to Cougar nation as not only did he graduate from China Spring in 2003, but he also was a football coach.

"When you come back to a place like China Spring, you're around family and friends," Holcomb said. " It's family and once a Cougar, always a Cougar," he added.

Whether it's a return or the first time, Cougar athletics has welcomed change for the upcoming sports year.