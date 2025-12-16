Bryan high school football coach Ricky Tullos is stepping down

15 ABC confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Bryan High School head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Ricky Tullos is stepping down, effective immediately.

Tullos spent four seasons leading the Vikings and finished with a 13-28 record. He guided Bryan to the playoffs in 2022, but the team has not returned to the postseason since and posted a 0-10 record this year.

A statement from the Bryan ISD Athletic Department reads in full:

"On behalf of the Bryan ISD Athletic Department, we extend our sincere appreciation to Coach Ricky Tullos for his dedication and service to the Bryan High School athletic program. Effective immediately, Coach Tullos will be stepping away from his roles as Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator to pursue other professional opportunities and to spend more time with his family.





The district has initiated the process of selecting the next Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator. This process will involve a comprehensive candidate search and a structured interview process to identify the best individual to lead the Viking football program and oversee all athletic programs at Bryan High School.







We are sharing this information with coaches and students this morning. Over the next several days, the Athletic Department will meet with coaches, players, and parents to discuss the upcoming steps in the transition. Bryan ISD is committed to a seamless transition for all athletic programs at Bryan High School. Executive Director of Athletics, Dereck Rush, will work alongside all coaches to ensure all off-season and current activities run smoothly until the new Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator is hired.







We wish Coach Tullos the very best and express our sincere appreciation for his service to Bryan ISD."

The district says it will meet with coaches, players and parents in the coming days as part of the transition.

