Texas A&M volleyball returns to Sweet 16 with a new confidence

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KRHD) — The Texas A&M volleyball team has secured their spot in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year, returning to Lincoln, Nebraska for their third-round matchup. But this time feels different for the Aggies.

Watch the full story here:

Texas A&M Volleyball readies for Sweet Sixteen

Unlike last season when they entered with an underdog mentality, this year's team carries the confidence of experience and a veteran roster that knows what it takes to compete at this level.

"This year we feel like we belong is the biggest difference," head coach Jamie Morrison said. "I think as we're going into it, it's a little bit less about, it's not deja vu in terms of, 'hey, we've been here, we've done this, and we know what it's going to feel like.' It's a little bit different of a feeling of we're going in there to prove that we're good enough, and we feel that way, and again we're accepting any challenge that comes our way, and the next one is Louisville."

Senior middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla emphasized the team's current momentum and potential.

"We have just such a good thing going on for us right now," Cos-Okpalla said. "I think we've also talked about just capitalizing on the group that we have now, and we just are capable of so much and we just want to keep working as hard as we can and just going as far as we can."

"Last year showed us what we could do and this year was just a continuation of that and we want more," senior setter Maddie Waak said. "We made it to the Sweet 16. We knew what it took and we just want the next round so bad in the rounds after that."

The Aggies advanced to this stage after defeating TCU in four sets during their second-round match. While facing adversity in that match, the team views those challenging moments as valuable preparation for the road ahead.

"The further you go in this NCAA tournament, the more you're inviting adversity into what you do," Morrison said. "Because the better and better these teams get as it gets whittled down, we're down to 16 and then it'll be down to 8, and then it'll be down 4, and then it'll be down to 2, and it's getting to be the point where the entire match, the entire day will be adversity. So it can't be something that you have to get used to. It has to be something that you thrive in, that you enjoy, that you're sitting in, that you get comfortable in accepting the fact that that's going to be life for the next two weeks."

Morrison added that his team's composure in pressure situations gives him confidence moving forward.

"It gives me confidence that again, like we've been sitting in those moments and there's been no panic, no, I don't know fear, no anything," Morrison said. "It's, we're going to go figure out a way to get through this and we'll do that for as long as we possibly can in this tournament."

Texas A&M will face Louisville in their regional semifinal match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night. If they defeat the Cardinals, they'll advance to the Elite Eight and face the winner of Nebraska and Kansas. Due to the tight turnaround, the Aggies will need to prepare for all three potential opponents.

First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ESPN2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Donna on social media!