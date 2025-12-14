Texas A&M captain Trey Zuhn leads Aggies' transformation with family legacy driving success

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — For Texas A&M offensive lineman and team captain Trey Zuhn, wearing the maroon and white isn't just about football — it's about carrying on a family tradition that spans generations.

Zuhn, a senior who opted to return for another year, was born with Aggie blood running through his veins. His parents, Karen and Jimmy, were high school sweethearts at A&M Consolidated High School who both graduated from Texas A&M in the late 1990s.

Texas A&M captain Trey Zuhn leads the Aggies' transformation with family legacy driving success

"Jimmy's dad got his master's here. My mom got her degree as a, you know, atypical since she was 40 and had three kids. Her degree means a ton to her. My dad was a professor for 41 years, so it's all, you know, all we knew growing up," Zuhn said. "I didn't think about where I was going to go to school. Yeah, it's like, yeah, that's just the next thing."

Despite the family moving to Colorado for Jimmy's job when Zuhn was 3-years-old, he grew up cheering for the Aggies every Saturday.

"When he decided to go to A&M and it was going to work out. I mean, I mean, it's his dream, you know, so it's like he did what he said he was going to do," Karen said.

Zuhn won the starting left tackle job in 2022, but for the first couple of years in that role, the offensive line was a weak spot for an A&M team that was underperforming.

"He would call us and he would be considered lineman of the week, and he would say, 'I don't want to be lineman of the week. It's a line that's not successful in an offense that, you know, someone that lost, you know, a team that lost,' and so he started realizing that it's not individual stuff," Jimmy said.

Zuhn has worn the captain's "C" on his jersey for the last two years and has played a vital role in transforming the Aggies' offensive line, which has now become one of the best position groups on the team and across the country.

"He has grown a lot as a leader, you know, because I think again, he has always been kind of the lead by example, and so I think he has been to be a little bit more vocal. OK, if he realizes things aren't working well, it started with the O-line and then of course you know even for the whole offense," Jimmy said.

Now, after wrapping up one of the best regular seasons in Texas A&M football history, Zuhn, Karen, Jimmy and their entire family are grateful for this year and looking forward to what's next.

"I mean it means everything because this is our chance to go prove what A&M is and prove exactly what we want to go do, so we've got to take it one game at a time, and our goal is to win it all," Zuhn said.

"It seems like it's truly like everybody's just playing for your brother next to you, you know, it's awesome to see. It's amazing. I couldn't have dreamt up a better story than to have this kind of season for Trey's senior year coming back. I don't know. I just, it's in some ways I have to pinch myself. It still doesn't seem real," Jimmy said.

