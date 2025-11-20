Bryan baseball franchise reveals team name, logo and manager for inaugural season

BRYAN, Texas — The new baseball franchise that is coming to Bryan next summer, revealed their identity.

The Bryan Yard Dogs announced their team name, logo and field manager Wednesday morning.

"We came up with the name Yard dogs, which is kind of the nickname for tractors used in railroad yards. We love the concept of a hardworking dog, it kind of represents this city. This is a hardworking city and the results are starting to show, so we thought the yard dog captured the essence of Bryan," Executive Vice President Scott Kirk said.

The team also announced the hiring of John Byington as their inaugural field manager. Byington is an Aggie baseball All-American and Texas A&M Sports Hall of Famer.

"So excited, just this is, it's home, I lived here, played ball here 3 years, but then lived here several years after my playing days and, particularly Bryan. I mean, I love College Station, obviously, but Bryan, you know, we lived in Bryan, and it's just great to be back," Byington said.

The Bryan Yard Dogs franchise is one of four new expansion teams making their debut in the Mid-America League, which includes teams across Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Mid-America League Commissioner Nick Weisenborn expressed excitement about adding Bryan to the league.

"Really excited about that. Really excited about the entertainment options we have in Bryan. You know, of course, the great baseball program just up the road in College Station is obviously attractive to us, from a baseball side, but from the really the city and the entertainment that the city is trying to bring in, it was a very attractive option for the league," Weisenborn said.

The league will start their third season next summer and will feature collegiate talent as well as post-college players pursuing professional baseball careers.

Kirk emphasized that the team's mission extends beyond baseball development.

"It's not just about adding two miles an hour to your pitch. It's about developing that person as a citizen, as spiritually, mentally emotionally. I mean, we want these guys to leave here better than they were and maybe not just talking about baseball, they're better people than they were before they came here," Kirk said.

While winning will be important, the team's primary goal is creating a strong community atmosphere at the ballpark.

"Our biggest goal is, one, providing affordable family entertainment, and two, becoming part of the community. We want to be the place where people who wouldn't be together otherwise come together and become neighbors, you know, become friends," Kirk said.

The Bryan Yard Dogs will take the field for their inaugural season at Midtown Park on May 21st.

