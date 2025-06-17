Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Brown, Ezekiel make history in Baylor’s championship track season

Alexis Brown and Nathaniel Ezekiel
Baylor Athletics
Alexis Brown and Nathaniel Ezekiel
Alexis Brown and Nathaniel Ezekiel
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor track and field capped off a standout 2025 season with two national championships, three Big 12 Performer of the Year honors, and a collection of All-America accolades, the university announced this week.

Senior Alexis Brown claimed the women’s long jump title at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, while Nathaniel Ezekiel won the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday.

Both athletes were named Big 12 Outdoor Performers of the Year, marking Baylor’s first-ever sweep of the men’s and women’s honors.

Ezekiel, who was also named the Big 12 Male Performer of the Year for the indoor season, clocked a historic 47.86 in the 400-meter hurdles — the fastest time ever recorded in an NCAA outdoor semifinal, setting a Baylor program record, a new Nigerian national record, and the third-fastest time in the world this year.

Brown’s 6.90-meter leap in the long jump at the indoor championships not only secured Baylor’s first-ever national title in that event but also stands as the world’s top mark this year and the third-best in collegiate history.

She also earned All-America honors in the long jump and as part of the 4×100-meter relay team.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood