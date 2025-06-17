Brown, Ezekiel make history in Baylor’s championship track season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor track and field capped off a standout 2025 season with two national championships, three Big 12 Performer of the Year honors, and a collection of All-America accolades, the university announced this week.

Senior Alexis Brown claimed the women’s long jump title at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, while Nathaniel Ezekiel won the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday.

Both athletes were named Big 12 Outdoor Performers of the Year, marking Baylor’s first-ever sweep of the men’s and women’s honors.

Ezekiel, who was also named the Big 12 Male Performer of the Year for the indoor season, clocked a historic 47.86 in the 400-meter hurdles — the fastest time ever recorded in an NCAA outdoor semifinal, setting a Baylor program record, a new Nigerian national record, and the third-fastest time in the world this year.

Brown’s 6.90-meter leap in the long jump at the indoor championships not only secured Baylor’s first-ever national title in that event but also stands as the world’s top mark this year and the third-best in collegiate history.

She also earned All-America honors in the long jump and as part of the 4×100-meter relay team.