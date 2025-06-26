Branstine earns spot in Wimbledon singles main draw

LONDON (KXXV) — Former Texas A&M standout Carson Branstine has secured a place in the Wimbledon Championships singles main draw after a successful qualifying run at the Community Sport Centre in Roehampton.

Branstine, a two-time All-American for the Aggies, will make her Wimbledon debut at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the tournament, scheduled for June 30–July 12.The 2023 Texas A&M graduate battled through three intense three-set matches to earn her place.

She opened qualifying with a 6-2, 6-7(1), 6-4 win over Lois Boisson, a recent French Open semifinalist. Branstine followed that with a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Wednesday. She clinched her Wimbledon berth Thursday with a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-2 win against Raluca Serban.

Currently ranked inside the top 200 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career, Branstine recently claimed the WTT W50 title in Santo Domingo.

During her collegiate career at Texas A&M, Branstine earned ITA All-American honors in singles (2022) and doubles (2023), along with back-to-back All-SEC First Team selections. She was instrumental in the Aggies’ 2024 national championship win, earning NCAA All-Tournament Team honors in both singles and doubles.