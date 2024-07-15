Braden Montgomery selected 12th overall by the Boston Red Sox

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's All-American outfielder Braden Montgomery is headed to Boston.

Montgomery was selected 12th overall in the 1st round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, becoming the highest drafted position player in Texas A&M program history.

Before breaking his ankle against Oregon, Montgomery had a banner year for the Aggies. He was named a unanimous All-American after going .322/.454/.733 in 61 games.

The junior belted 27 homers, and drove in an SEC-best 85 RBI. Montgomery also registered a triple, doubled 14 times, drew 53 walks and scored 65 runs.

A First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team selection, Montgomery totaled 25 multi-hit contests and a team-high 25 multi-RBI performances.

