Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Braden Montgomery selected 12th overall by the Boston Red Sox

Montgomery becomes the highest drafted position player in Texas A&M history
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jul 14, 2024

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's All-American outfielder Braden Montgomery is headed to Boston.

Montgomery was selected 12th overall in the 1st round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, becoming the highest drafted position player in Texas A&M program history.

Before breaking his ankle against Oregon, Montgomery had a banner year for the Aggies. He was named a unanimous All-American after going .322/.454/.733 in 61 games.

The junior belted 27 homers, and drove in an SEC-best 85 RBI. Montgomery also registered a triple, doubled 14 times, drew 53 walks and scored 65 runs.

A First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team selection, Montgomery totaled 25 multi-hit contests and a team-high 25 multi-RBI performances.

Follow Donna on social media!

Instagram

X

More stories from Donna Conrad
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

Feed the Need: Click here to donate to the pantry of your choice

2:27 PM, Jun 22, 2021