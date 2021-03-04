Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic announces new Athletic Director/Football Coach

WACO, Texas — Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School in Waco announced Billy Overshown, the school's current assistant football and head track coach, will take over the role of Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

According to a release from the school, Overshown will assume his duties as Head Football Coach immediately and begin as Athletic Director on June 1.

Overshown takes on the position with more than 16 years of coaching experience, including stints at Waco High, Keller High and Mavel High.

“We are tremendously excited to appoint Coach Overshown as our new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Coach Overshown is a visionary leader who cares deeply about our community, which we value so much at Bishop Reicher, and will elevate our entire athletic program to higher levels. Moreover, he is a person of integrity and passion and embodies Bishop Reicher’s core values. I am looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Coach Overshown to continue our exciting athletic program’s upward trajectory and seeing Bishop Reicher’s program become one of the premier athletic programs in the state.” Bishop Reicher President Blake Evans

Overshown takes over for Tyler Holcomb, who led Reicher to a TAPPS 3A State Championship appearance in 2020. Holcomb announced he was stepping down from the job at the end of the school year.