Big 12 football media preseason poll released

The Big 12 Conference released the football media preseason poll.

Texas takes the first place spot for the first time since the Conference moved to a divisionless format with 41 first place votes and 858 total points. The Longhorns were placed 4th in last year's preseason poll.

Baylor receive 575 total points to place sixth overall.

What is eye-catching about the list is the addition of the new teams to the conference. Four additional teams and three of them, which are BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati are on the lower end of the ranking.

However, UCF starts off high at 8th overall.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Texas (41), 886

2. Kansas State (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Tech (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. Oklahoma State (1), 470

8. UCF, 463

9. Kansas, 461

10. Iowa State, 334

11. BYU, 318

12. Houston, 215

13. Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129