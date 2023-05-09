Baylor's Lauren Briseño and Allie Sczech added to Team USA Volleyball roster

Lauren Briseño and Allie Sczech have been added to the Team USA Volleyball roster.

Bears Associate Head Coach Joshua Walker also made the roster as an assistant coach, announced by the program on Monday.

Team USA will compete for the NORCECA Pan American Cup. Eighteen players make the roster and of the 18 on the team, 12 of them will be able to play inthe Pan Am Cup. Team USA will train from May 14-21 at the Anaheim National Team Training Center.

The NORCECA Pan American Cup will take place on May 23-28 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Here's the full roster:

Lauren Briseño - Baylor

Allie Sczech - Baylor

Devin Kahahawai - Texas

Marianna Singletary - Texas

Ella Swindle - Texas

Rachel Fairbanks - Pitt

Emmy Klika - Pitt

Raven Colvin - Purdue

Eva Hudson - Purdue

Gabrielle Essix - University of Florida

Kennedy Martin - University of Florida

Alexis Stucky - University of Florida

Caroline Bien - University of Kansas

Chloe Chicoine - Indiana

Mimi Colyer - University of Oregon

Bre Kelley - Undecided

Norah Sis - Creighton

Mckenna Wucherer - University of Minnesota

