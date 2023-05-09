Baylor's Lauren Briseño and Allie Sczech added to Team USA Volleyball roster

Lauren Briseño and Allie Sczech have been added to the Team USA Volleyball roster.
Bears Associate Head Coach Joshua Walker also made the roster as an assistant coach, announced by the program on Monday.
LET'S GO, BEARS! @laurenbrisenoo & @AllieSczech have been named to the @usavolleyball roster, with @JWALKUH27 as an assistant coach!🇺🇸— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) May 8, 2023
📰https://t.co/1O1MuMRW0D#SicEm🐻🏐 pic.twitter.com/UXJbBKGGCr
Team USA will compete for the NORCECA Pan American Cup. Eighteen players make the roster and of the 18 on the team, 12 of them will be able to play inthe Pan Am Cup. Team USA will train from May 14-21 at the Anaheim National Team Training Center.
The NORCECA Pan American Cup will take place on May 23-28 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
Here's the full roster:
Lauren Briseño - Baylor
Allie Sczech - Baylor
Devin Kahahawai - Texas
Marianna Singletary - Texas
Ella Swindle - Texas
Rachel Fairbanks - Pitt
Emmy Klika - Pitt
Raven Colvin - Purdue
Eva Hudson - Purdue
Gabrielle Essix - University of Florida
Kennedy Martin - University of Florida
Alexis Stucky - University of Florida
Caroline Bien - University of Kansas
Chloe Chicoine - Indiana
Mimi Colyer - University of Oregon
Bre Kelley - Undecided
Norah Sis - Creighton
Mckenna Wucherer - University of Minnesota