Baylor women's basketball opens Foster Pavilion with a win over TCU

WACO, Texas — We were in day two of the opening games at the Foster Pavilion arena as the Baylor women's basketball team got to face TCU in their first game in the new arena.

It was a back and forth first half as Little Page-Buggs got the first points for the Bears. It was the second half where things changed as the Bears surged to get a 71-50 win.

"When we did starting lineups and I huddled them right before they went out there. I said, I don't know about you guys, but, I've dreamed of moments like this," Baylor women's basketball head coach Nicki Collen said.

"Coming out, they hit us first but we never folded," Sarah Andrews said. "Basketball is a game of runs and I think that's what they did in the first half, but we know who we are. We know the work we put in and at the end of the day when we came out in the second half, you saw us play Baylor basketball and it worked out for itself," Andrews said.

Baylor remains undefeated for the season and after beating top teams like Texas and TCU, the team is now elevating.

"Absolutely. You know, we talk about playing for each other and taking it one game at a time and we came out on top. It was a really fun game and we're just gonna take that energy and learn from what mistakes we did have, and just keep building and keep going," Bella Fontleroy said.

It was a big crowd for the Bears and seeing that passion is what this Baylor basketball team wants.

"I had tears in my eyes walking out of the tunnel. A lot of it is because it's what these players deserve and when the fans get behind them and give them that edge, it's just a special combination," Collen said.

A dominant home opener for the bears as now Baylor gets ready for another home game against Houston on Saturday.

