Baylor Women’s Basketball earns 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament bid

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor women’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 21st consecutive season, continuing one of the longest active streaks in the nation.

The Bears are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to TCU in the Big 12 Championship, aiming to regain momentum in the postseason.

Last season, Baylor advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021 and hopes to make another deep tournament run.

No. 4 seed Baylor will host 13th seed Grand Canyon on Friday, March 21st, at Spokane Regional.

