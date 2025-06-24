Baylor women’s basketball announces matchups for WBCA Showcase

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women’s basketball will take part in the second annual WBCA Showcase, facing Iowa and Davidson at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

The Bears will open against the University of Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. CT, followed by a matchup with Davidson College on Nov. 22 at 4:30 p.m. CT at State Farm Field House.

The showcase features eight teams — Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Washington State, and West Florida — competing in six games over four days at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Baylor and Iowa will meet for the third time, but in their first regular-season game outside the NCAA Tournament. The teams previously met in the 2015 Sweet 16 and 2019 Elite Eight, with Baylor winning both, including a 32-point victory in 2019 on the way to their third national title.

Baylor’s game against Davidson will be the programs’ first-ever meeting. The Wildcats finished the 2024-25 season 19-14, placing third in the Atlantic 10 Conference and earning a spot in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.

Tickets are on sale now exclusively through Ticketmaster, starting at $25, and will not be available for purchase at the venue.

The Bears’ full 2025-26 non-conference schedule will be announced later.

2025 WBCA Showcase Schedule (all times CT):

Thursday, Nov. 20



Miami vs. Davidson, 5:30 p.m.

Baylor vs. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21



West Florida vs. Central Missouri, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22



Baylor vs. Davidson, 4:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Miami, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

