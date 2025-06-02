Baylor Women’s Basketball adds Jaelyn Richard-Harris to coaching staff

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen announced Monday the hiring of Jaelyn Richard-Harris as an assistant coach, praising her energy, leadership, and commitment to player development.

“I’m excited to have Jaelyn join our staff,” Collen said. “She’s an up-and-comer in our profession, and her energy and passion, for both basketball and people, really stood out. I was looking for someone who wants to be great and is eager to walk alongside our players and staff on that journey, and Jaelyn fits that perfectly. When I talked with her former college coach, Nikki Fargas, she emphasized how committed Jaelyn was to doing things the right way. She was a leader on and off the court and had a unique ability to connect with people during her time as a player at LSU.”

Richard-Harris is in Waco after two seasons as an assistant at Omaha, where she helped lead the Mavericks to 22 wins and coached 2025 Summit League Freshman of the Year Ja Harvey, along with five other All-Summit League selections. Before that, she spent one season at Gulf Coast State College, guiding the team to a 25-win season and a No. 1 national ranking with a 16-game win streak before advancing to the second round of the NJCAA Tournament.

A former standout guard at LSU, Richard-Harris appeared in 116 games and shot 33.7% from three-point range during her four-year collegiate career. Off the court, she served as co-chair of the SEC Women’s Basketball Leadership Council, a representative on LSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree.

A Houston native and former Dekaney High School standout, Richard-Harris will be involved in recruiting, on-court coaching, and guard development for the Bears.