Baylor Volleyball adds international talent from Ukraine and Belarus

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor volleyball head coach Ryan McGuyre has added two international players to the 2025 roster, the program announced Friday.

Anastasiia Nikolnikova, a senior transfer from Syracuse University, and incoming freshman Kseniya Rakhmanchyk of Belarus will join the Bears ahead of the upcoming season.

Nikolnikova, a middle blocker from Kyiv, Ukraine, played her junior season at Syracuse after transferring from the College of Southern Idaho. She started in 24 matches for the Orange, leading the team in blocks and finishing top-10 in the ACC in blocks per set (1.16). She also recorded 128 kills with a .326 hitting percentage and was named to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Before college, Nikolnikova played for Ukraine’s junior national U16 team and finished second at the Ukrainian national school championship.

Rakhmanchyk, an outside hitter from Minsk, Belarus, competed for club team RGUOR 2008 and graduated high school with honors. She brings an impressive resume that includes first-place finishes in the Belarus National Championship, the EurAsia/Russia Intercontinental Tournament, the CIS Championship, and five gold medals at the Olympic Days of Youth. She was a team captain and earned multiple Best Outside Hitter awards.

Baylor will host 12 home matches and play 14 on the road during the 2025 season.