Baylor to retire Brittney Griner's jersey

WACO, Texas — Brittney Griner's jersey is set to be retired by Baylor University, according to a report by ESPN.

Griner's number 42 jersey will officially be honored and retired at the Foster Pavilion on February 18th, in the Bears game against Texas Tech.

“I’m honored to return home to Baylor and celebrate where so much of my journey started," Griner said. "I’m grateful to Coach Nicki (Collen) and the entire Baylor community and am looking forward to the opportunity to be back on campus, spend time with the team and have my family beside me to share in this incredible moment. Sic ‘Em Bears," Griner said in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome Brittney back to Baylor and share this special day with her,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “There’s no doubt she is one of the most decorated student-athletes in Baylor athletics history and we’re thrilled the timing has worked out for all of us to celebrate and honor her. She always has been, and always will be, a significant member of the Baylor Family," Rhoades said.

Brittney Griner's resume is second to none as she led the way for the Bears to the final four twice, went number one overall to the Phoenix Mercury in 2013, won a WNBA title with the Mercury in 2014, and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Griner played for the Bears for four seasons and finished with 3,283 points, 1,305 rebounds, 748 blocks (NCAA leader), and 18 dunks.

“We’re excited to have Brittney back on campus and honor her with the retirement of her jersey,” Baylor Coach Nicki Collen said. “I have been saying this since I arrived at Baylor that she deserves to have her jersey retired and I wanted to make sure that happened when the timing was right. With the opening of Foster Pavilion, and the WNBA offseason fitting into our season, this seemed like the right time to honor Brittney and welcome her back home. She is one of the best basketball players in Baylor’s history and we’re thrilled that the time has come to celebrate Brittney and all of her accomplishments," Collen said.

Baylor women's basketball as a program has retired other jersey's and Griner will become just the seventh one to be retired and honored.