Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen to miss 2 to 3 weeks for MCL injury

WACO, Texas — Baylor University football's starting quarterback Blake Shapen will miss two to three weeks of the 2023 season due to an MCL injury.

Baylor football's head coach Dave Aranda announced that Shapen injured his MCL during the season opener against Texas State, and says that he will receive an MRI.

During Monday's press conference, Aranda revealed that the junior will be out for the Utah game.

During Saturday's game, Shapen's left leg was heavily wrapped so he could continue to play. Aranda was against Shapen wanting to return to the field.

"It was late in the game and he had his brace on, and he was all wrapped up and wanted to play, but I just told him 'Blake we can't protect you right now'," Aranda said.

Shapen finished with 203 yards passing, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. Despite the loss, Aranda praised his performance.

"He was a warrior man. Some of those throws he was making, I mean, he had the ball coming out different arm angles and was on the money, and we were struggling to protect him," Aranda said.

"We're still going to have him with us and he's still going to be a motivator for us and a leader. He was doing that on the sidelines on Saturday night, so I expect that to continue."

Sawyer Roberton will get the start on Saturday as the Bears will host Utah in an early game.

Robertson got playing time against Texas State and he completed six of his 12 passes for 113 yards and an interception.

The next three games for Baylor include:

(14) Utah on Sept. 9 at 11:00 a.m.

LIU on Sept. 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Texas on Sept. 23 (TBD)