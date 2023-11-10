Baylor 'Scream Game' participants meet players after game

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears hosted their annual Scream Game, where students from several elementary schools arrived to watch the game and see what Baylor is all about.

The atmosphere was electric to no one's surprise, and Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew knows how important the event is.

"There's some kids that will come to a game that will never have a chance to come watch us play. If it helps inspire them, seeing the college campus to say 'hey, I wanna get good grades, I wanna go to college, I wanna be at a place like Baylor'. That's a great opportunity and blessing," Drew said.

The game was over before you knew it as the Bears had a double digit lead at the end of the half,, and the lead would not change as Baylor beat John Brown 96-70.

After the game, a couple of fans got to meet some Baylor players. What made this meet up extra special was that both of the students from Saint Paul's Episcopal are from Cameroon and the players they met in Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Yves Missi and Yanis Mdionga are also from Cameroon. The entire evening is one the kids will never forget.

"I loved it," said Saint Paul's Episcopal student Faith Ndeffo. "I loved every single bit of it, and my friends are very awesome people."

"It's kinda surprising because I have never seen anyone on Baylor's team that was Cameroonian," Saint Paul's Episcopal student Franklin Ndeffo said.

A wonderful moment that is the perfect way to kickoff the Ferrell Center's farewell.