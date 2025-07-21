Baylor Men's Basketball takes No. 1 Seed, undefeated at FISU World University Games

HAGEN, Germany (KXXV) — In its final game of pool play at the 2025 FISU World University Games, Team USA, represented by Baylor men's basketball, defeated Team Romania 85-65 to finish pool play with a perfect 3-0 record and secure the No. 1 seed entering bracket play.

Team USA cruises to a big win over Romania to finish group play with a perfect 3-0 record 🇺🇸#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/kHCgHchKy5 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) July 21, 2025

Throughout pool play, Team USA dominated its opponents. Against Romania the USA led the game from start to finish, out-rebounding Romania and limiting their shooting to 44-percent. Offensively, Team USA shot 60-percent from the field and collected 23 total assists, with four players recording at least four assists.

A balanced scoring attack led to four players scoring in double figures, with each contributing at least 15 points. Obi Agbim led the way for the second consecutive night, finishing with 22 points, five assists, and two steals. Agbim has averaged 19.3 points per game in the tournament.

Cameron Carr also had a standout performance, finishing with 19 points while adding five rebounds and three steals, highlighted by multiple dunks. Dan Skillings Jr. came close to a double-double with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Isaac Williams IV contributed 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting, along with five assists.

Team USA is set to face Team Finland in the quarterfinals of bracket play on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. CT) at Ischelandhalle in Hagen, Germany. Finland finished pool play with a 2-1 record in Group A, earning the No. 2 seed.

Game Summary

Team USA started strong with a lob to Carr for a dunk, followed by a three-pointer from Agbim. Despite some early turnovers from Romania, USA maintained a six-point lead and ended the first quarter ahead 26-15 following a highlight dunk from Carr.

Agbim maintained his momentum in the second quarter, reaching double figures early on. With contributions from a Wyoming transfer, Team USA went on a 12-2 run, leading 45-32 at halftime while shooting 59 percent. The defense forced six steals and limited Romania to just 15 percent from three-point range.

Skillings ignited the third quarter with a driving dunk. Both Skillings and Carr reached double figures during a high-scoring third quarter, bringing the lead to 71-53.

In the fourth quarter, Team USA maintained its pace while giving all 10 players an opportunity on the court. Will Kuykendall capped off the night by hitting a corner three-pointer in the final minutes, sealing Team USA's third victory in Germany.

Team USA will begin bracket play of the FISU World University Games against Finland on Wednesday, July 23, at 5:30 pm local time (10:30 am CT). Fans can follow along on FISU.tv and Baylor Radio.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.