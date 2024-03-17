Baylor MBB takes No. 3 seed in West Region of NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas — Baylor men's basketball have officially joined March Madness. The Bears were announced as the third seed in the West Region for the NCAA Tournament.

After finishing the regular season and making it to the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament, they will start the NCAA tournament off against the 14th seed in Colgate at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The winner of the game will face the victor of No. 6 Clemson and No. 11 New Mexico.

This the fourth straight time the Baylor Bears have earned a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament and their ninth appearance in the last 10 tournaments.