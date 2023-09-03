Baylor loses to Texas State for the first time in program history

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are back as they hosted Texas State in their home opener. It was energetic at McLane Stadium but the tables would turn as Texas State would stun the Bears in a 42-31 game.

Baylor couldn't have had a better start as Blake Shapen threw a dime to Hal Presley in traffic to immediately reach the red zone, but the drive was stalled by penalties and they settled for a field goal.

Then, it was all Bobcats.

Texas State's TJ Finley had himself a game as before you knew it the Bobcats were up 28-13 at the half. Finley finished the game with 298 yards passing and three touchdowns and one rushing score to lead the Bobcats to victory.

This is the first time in program history Baylor has lost to Texas State. A series of games that go as far back as 1909. The Bears were 9-0 before the loss on Saturday.

"It was just us, you know, we had to pay attention more," linebacker Mike Smith Jr said. "We let stuff happen on our end and, we just got to play better next week. Nobody was talking down on each other. Everybody was together with one another and just focused on fixing our mistakes and getting ready for next week," Smith Jr said.

"Right now is the time where we gotta stick together more than ever. It's only game one. I mean, it's tough that we had to go out this way for the first game," tight end Drake Dabney said.

A word to describe this game is "almost" as Baylor almost had multiple promising drives, but they were cut down by penalties with most of them coming from false starts.

"We've struggled mightily, up front," head coach Dave Aranda said. "There was a combination of anxiety and I hate to say inexperience and I just don't want, as I say my words, I just don't want excuses, but we just had a hard time getting the ball off. We're gonna have to make some adjustments and what are things we could do better so that we could snap the ball," Aranda said.

Blake Shapen was under center for the opener as he finished with 304 yards passing and two touchdowns, but he sustained an injury and back up Sawyer Robertson would come in for multiple drives throughout the second half.

"He hurt his MCL. He's going to get an MRI and we'll see what becomes of that," Aranda said. "You know, he gave everything he had. It was late in the game and he had his brace on and he was all wrapped up and he wanted to play, but I just told him Blake we can't protect you right now," Aranda added.

The Bears will look to rebound next week in an early game againt Utah back at McLane Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.