Baylor leads Texas in NBA Draft picks since 2012

Chris Szagola/AP
Philadelphia 76ers' VJ Edgecombe takes questions from the media at a press conference at the NBA basketball team's facility, Friday, June 27, 2025, Camden, N.J.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor continues to lead all Texas schools in NBA Draft selections since 2012, further cementing its status as a basketball powerhouse.

In the 2025 NBA Draft, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe was selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, making him the highest-drafted player in the history of the Bears' men’s basketball program.

Baylor has made 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, holding a combined record of 23–16. The program reached its peak in 2021, when the Bears claimed the national championship.

