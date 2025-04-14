Baylor kicker Isaiah Hankins enters transfer portal after standout season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — In 2024, as a junior, Isaiah Hankins sealed the game with a last-second field goal, lifting Baylor to a 37–34 win over TCU—the Bears' first home win against their rival in a decade.

The Baylor redshirt junior capped a strong 2024 season as the Bears’ leading scorer and one of the most consistent kickers in program history.

Hankins handled field goal duties throughout the year, finishing 14-of-19 (73.7%) with a long of 51 yards and one blocked attempt. He was nearly automatic on extra points, converting 50 of 51 PATs. His scoring breakdown included 2-of-2 from 20–29 yards, 6-of-6 from 30–39, 4-of-7 from 40–49, and 2-of-4 from beyond 50.

He totaled 92 points in the season, leading the team and ranking ninth in Baylor's single-season history. His field-goal percentage ranked 11th all-time for a single season at Baylor.

Hankins was classified as a redshirt senior before entering the portal.