Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Baylor kicker Isaiah Hankins enters transfer portal after standout season

Sugar Bowl Football
Matthew Hinton/AP
Baylor place kicker Isaiah Hankins (98) kicks at the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Sugar Bowl Football
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — In 2024, as a junior, Isaiah Hankins sealed the game with a last-second field goal, lifting Baylor to a 37–34 win over TCU—the Bears' first home win against their rival in a decade.

The Baylor redshirt junior capped a strong 2024 season as the Bears’ leading scorer and one of the most consistent kickers in program history.

Hankins handled field goal duties throughout the year, finishing 14-of-19 (73.7%) with a long of 51 yards and one blocked attempt. He was nearly automatic on extra points, converting 50 of 51 PATs. His scoring breakdown included 2-of-2 from 20–29 yards, 6-of-6 from 30–39, 4-of-7 from 40–49, and 2-of-4 from beyond 50.

He totaled 92 points in the season, leading the team and ranking ninth in Baylor's single-season history. His field-goal percentage ranked 11th all-time for a single season at Baylor.

Hankins was classified as a redshirt senior before entering the portal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood