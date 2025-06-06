Baylor football unveils 2025 game themes

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football has announced six of its seven game themes for the 2025 season, featuring color-themed games and fan engagement initiatives at McLane Stadium.

The Bears will open their home schedule on Sept. 13 against Samford during Baylor’s Family Weekend, which will also spotlight Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by honoring local children battling cancer.

The Sept. 20 conference home opener against reigning Big 12 Champion Arizona State will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a “Vamos Osos” theme, incorporating Hispanic-inspired music and performances

.A “Goldout” is planned for Oct. 4 against Kansas State as part of the university’s ongoing Go Gold campaign. Fans are encouraged to wear gold apparel, with vendors offering an expanded selection of gold collections for the occasion.

Homecoming festivities will center around the Nov. 1 matchup against UCF, featuring the return of the Sailor Bear logo and traditional events including Pigskin Revue, the Homecoming bonfire, and the nation’s oldest homecoming parade.

Baylor’s Nov. 15 game against Utah will serve as its “Salute to Service” game. Fans are asked to wear white in honor of military service members.

The regular-season home finale on Nov. 29 against Houston will recognize Senior Day and “254 Day,” inviting Waco-area communities to celebrate at McLane Stadium.

The theme for the season opener on August 29 against Auburn will be announced on Monday, June 9.

Baylor will also bring back its popular fan button contest, with seven unique button designs created by members of the Baylor Family, one for each home game.