Waco restaurant renames booth after Scott Drew

WACO, Texas — Scott Drew posted a now-famous picture to dispel rumors that he was in Kentucky and it resulted in the restaurant, Mi Casita to receive hundreds of phone calls and more customers than ever, and to honor the moment they renamed the booth, Drew's table.

"First of all, he's staying with us in Waco, so that's out of the question — that's the first reason," said Mi Casita manager, Oscar Salazar.

"Secondly, I saw all the people recreating the picture so I had to do a little something with it, you know, a little way to honor him."

Mi Casita has officially renamed the booth that Scott Drew sat at “Drew’s Table” #SicEm #Baylor @BUDREW pic.twitter.com/YHiCBrH98q — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) April 12, 2024

"I think it's just wonderful that Mi Casita has done a little booth honoring Drew — it's just part of the Waco fabric. It's just greatness," said Baylor alumnus John Walkinshaw.

It's not just the locals coming in to make Mi Casita packed, but fans are traveling all over to recreate the photo.

"We had a couple, they got up early, they drove all the way from San Antonio, waited 20 minutes so we can clean this table so they can sit here and like recreate the picture," Salazar said.

People are also making an impact online as hundreds of five star reviews keep pouring in to show their support.

"It means a lot. Baylor and the whole Waco community has been great to us. It means a lot to be a small part of it. If [Scott Drew] ever hears this or listens to this, I want him to know that he's always welcome here, his family and of course his team," Salazar said.

Scott Drew announced in a statement that he will return as the head coach for Baylor men's basketball.