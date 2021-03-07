Teague shines on senior day, Bears outlast Tech to finish regular season

WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague has had a memorable career for the Baylor Bears since transferring from UNC-Asheville. The senior saved his best for last, scoring 35 points on a career-high ten three-pointers as the Bears finished the season with an 88-73 thrashing of Texas Tech.

Teague's 10 triples tied a Baylor record for most in a single game.

With the win, the Bears finish the season undefeated at home for the first time since 1947-48.

Baylor's other starting guards, Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell also scored in double-digits.

Baylor jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game before the Red Raiders cut the lead to two heading into the halftime break.

Texas Tech would tie the game with 19 minutes remaining but never took the lead.

Mark Vital finished his final home game with 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead all players.

The Bears finish the regular season 21-1. They will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.