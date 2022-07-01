Robert Griffin III highlights Baylor Hall of Fame class

Watch Now
Robert Griffin III, of Baylor University, holds the Heisman Trophy award after being named the winner, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2011, in New York.
WACO, Texas — The most highly-decorated football player in Baylor history earned another accolade Thursday. Robert Griffin III was among eight former student-athletes named to the university's Hall of Fame.

Griffin is the school's only Heisman Trophy winner. During his time on campus, he set or tied 54 school records.

The other inductees include Demond "Tweety" Carter (basketball), Jeremy Alcorn (golf), Taylor Barnes Fallon (volleyball), Doak Field (football), Gary Kafer (track and field), Josh Ludy (baseball) and Quentin Iglehart-Summers (track and field).

Former Baylor lettermen and decorated Air Force pilots Col. Tyree Newton (baseball) and the late Col. Wilbur Mehaffy (football) will be added to the "B" Association's Wall of Honor.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be formally inducted on November 18.

