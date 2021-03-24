Lady Bears advance to 12th consecutive Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears are headed back to the Sweet 16 for the 12th consecutive time after stifling Virginia Tech's offense on its way to a 90-48 victory.

Baylor set the tone defensively in the first quarter, holding the Hokies to just three made shots. Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech's leading scorer entering the game, was held without a bucket for the first 16 minutes of the game.

Offensively, the Lady Bears were led by senior guard Moon Ursin, who hit each of her first three shots to guide Baylor to a 17-9 first quarter lead.

The Lady Bears played much of the first half of the game without Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith, who picked up her second foul just seven minutes into the game.

In her place, Caitlyn Bickle scored six first half points.

Queen Egbo set the tone on the defensive end, recording seven blocks. The Lady Bears forced 16 Hokie turnovers.

Baylor finished the game shooting 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three, while Virginia Tech shot just 30 percent.

With the win, the Lady Bears advance to the Sweet 16, where they will play Michigan, which will compete in its first-ever Sweet 16.