Baylor's Mayer enters transfer portal

WACO, Texas — After playing four seasons at Baylor, Matthew Mayer has entered the transfer portal as he continues to pursue his dreams of reaching the NBA, according to multiple reports. Mayer declared for the draft earlier in April.

The move came just before the May 1 deadline for student-athletes to enter the transfer portal without losing a year of eligibility.

Mayer now has plenty of flexibility as he explores options for his future, which include pursuing a potential selection in the NBA Draft, transferring to another university where he will be granted immediate eligibility, or even returning to Baylor, although the latter seems unlikely.

Under NCAA rules, schools are only allowed to have 13 scholarship players on their roster in any given year. As things currently stand, 12 players have already committed to suiting up in the Green and Gold, including two incoming freshman and three transfers. Adam Flagler is currently going through the draft process as well, but, should he decide to return to Baylor, the Bears would have all 13 spots filled.

Both Mayer and Flagler have until June 1 to remove their names from the NBA Draft pool.