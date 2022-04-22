Baylor guard Matthew Mayer enters name in 2022 NBA Draft

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer announced Friday that he's entering his name in for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Mayer said he will retain his college eligibility, allowing him the option to return for a fifth season.

Mayer made his announcement in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

“Thank you to everyone at Baylor and the amazing fans for the last four years,” Mayer wrote. “Being a part of a winning culture and a championship team is something that I will never forget and something that’s allowed me to prepare for the next step.