Watch Now
SportsBaylor Bears

Actions

Baylor's Livingstone breaks down Big 12 Commissioner search

Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone served on the search committee
Brett Yormark, Bob Bowlsby, Linda Livingstone
LM Otero/AP
Incoming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, center, speaks with outgoing Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone looking on during a news conference opening the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Brett Yormark, Bob Bowlsby, Linda Livingstone
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 21:19:14-04

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced his plan to retire earlier this year, Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone was among the popular candidates to replace him. However, she told 25 News that was never a realistic possibility.

"I love where I am right now," Livingstone said.

Instead, she joined Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec on the search committee to find a new commissioner and eventually landed on Roc Nation's Brett Yormark.

Livingstone said the main criteria for a new commissioner included high energy, negotiating skills and media experience. Yormark checked every box.

The final mark in Yormark's favor came during his interview with the committee. Livingstone said they asked each candidate to bring a revolutionary idea to the table.

"Brett couldn't just bring one idea," she said. "He had several ideas. And I don't even remember what they were but they were creative and they were out of the box and he clearly put a lot of thought into it. And we kind of knew at that moment that he was someone that could really make a difference for the conference."

Just one day after the conference announced Yormark would take over, USC and UCLA announced plans to move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 10.

"He got thrown into this feet first into the deep end with no preparation, and he's jumped in with both feet," Livingstone said. "He's worked closely with Commissioner Bowlsby and the athletic directors and he's having a great time. He loves this, the challenge, the opportunity, and that's what you're looking for."

Yormark officially assumes commissioner duties August 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019