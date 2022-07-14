Baylor's Livingstone breaks down Big 12 Commissioner search

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced his plan to retire earlier this year, Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone was among the popular candidates to replace him. However, she told 25 News that was never a realistic possibility.

"I love where I am right now," Livingstone said.

Instead, she joined Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec on the search committee to find a new commissioner and eventually landed on Roc Nation's Brett Yormark.

Livingstone said the main criteria for a new commissioner included high energy, negotiating skills and media experience. Yormark checked every box.

The final mark in Yormark's favor came during his interview with the committee. Livingstone said they asked each candidate to bring a revolutionary idea to the table.

"Brett couldn't just bring one idea," she said. "He had several ideas. And I don't even remember what they were but they were creative and they were out of the box and he clearly put a lot of thought into it. And we kind of knew at that moment that he was someone that could really make a difference for the conference."

Just one day after the conference announced Yormark would take over, USC and UCLA announced plans to move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 10.

"He got thrown into this feet first into the deep end with no preparation, and he's jumped in with both feet," Livingstone said. "He's worked closely with Commissioner Bowlsby and the athletic directors and he's having a great time. He loves this, the challenge, the opportunity, and that's what you're looking for."

Yormark officially assumes commissioner duties August 1.