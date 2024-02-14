Baylor's Gabe Hall earns NFL combine invite

WACO, Texas — Baylor football defensive lineman Gabe Hall has earned an NFL scouting combine invite, as announced by the NFL and later revealed by Baylor.
The event itself will be from February 26th-March 4th in Indianapolis.
For his career with Baylor, Hall played in 47 games with 32 starts. He finished with 77 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks.
This is the sixth consecutive year Baylor will have a player invited to the combine and the 19th overall since 2019.
Here are the other Bears that have made their way to the NFL combine.
2024: DL Gabe Hall
2023: OL Connor Galvin, DL Siaki Ika
2022: WR Tyquan Thornton, RB Abram Smith, RB Trestan Ebner, LB Terrel Bernard, CB Kalon Barnes
2021: LB Trystan Slinker, OL Jake Burton, OLB William Bradley-King
2020: WR Denzel Mims, S Chris Miller, DL James Lynch, LB Clay Johnston, RB JaMycal Hasty, CB Grayland Arnold
2019: WR Jalen Hurd, CB Derrek Thomas
2017: WR KD Cannon, C Kyle Fuller, QB Seth Russell
2016: DT Andrew Billings, WR Corey Coleman, OT Spencer Drango, CB Xavien Howard, DS Jimmy Landes, DE Shawn Oakman
2015: WR Antwan Goodley, LB Bryce Hager, QB Bryce Petty, P Spencer Roth
2014: S Ahmad Dixon, CB Demetri Goodson, TE Jordan Najvar, WR Tevin Reese, OG Cyril Richardson, RB Lache Seastrunk
2013: WR Lanear Sampson, WR Terrance Williams
2012: OL Philip Blake, RB Terrance Ganaway, QB Robert Griffin III, WR Kendall Wright
2011: DL Phil Taylor, OL Danny Watkins
2010: WR David Gettis, OL J.D. Walton
2009: OL Dan Gay, OL Jason Smith
2007: CB C.J. Wilson, P Daniel Sepulveda, CB Anthony Arline
2006: S Willie Andrews
2005: DE Khari Long
2001: CB Gary Baxter
2000: DT Dwight Johnson, PK Kyle Atteberry
1999: WR Derrius Thompson
1998: CB Rodney Artmore
1997: DT Donnie Embra, CB George McCullough, WR Pearce Pegross
1996: DE Daryl Gardener
1995: DE Scotty Lewis
1993: WR Melvin Bonner, DE Albert Fontenot
1992: DE Santana Dotson, DE Robin Jones, DT Marcus Loew, WR Lee Miles
1991: CB Charles Bell
1989: CB Ray Crockett
1987: QB Cody Carlson, CB Ron Francis