Baylor's Gabe Hall earns NFL combine invite

WACO, Texas — Baylor football defensive lineman Gabe Hall has earned an NFL scouting combine invite, as announced by the NFL and later revealed by Baylor.

The event itself will be from February 26th-March 4th in Indianapolis.

For his career with Baylor, Hall played in 47 games with 32 starts. He finished with 77 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks.

This is the sixth consecutive year Baylor will have a player invited to the combine and the 19th overall since 2019.

Here are the other Bears that have made their way to the NFL combine.

2024: DL Gabe Hall

2023: OL Connor Galvin, DL Siaki Ika

2022: WR Tyquan Thornton, RB Abram Smith, RB Trestan Ebner, LB Terrel Bernard, CB Kalon Barnes

2021: LB Trystan Slinker, OL Jake Burton, OLB William Bradley-King

2020: WR Denzel Mims, S Chris Miller, DL James Lynch, LB Clay Johnston, RB JaMycal Hasty, CB Grayland Arnold

2019: WR Jalen Hurd, CB Derrek Thomas

2017: WR KD Cannon, C Kyle Fuller, QB Seth Russell

2016: DT Andrew Billings, WR Corey Coleman, OT Spencer Drango, CB Xavien Howard, DS Jimmy Landes, DE Shawn Oakman

2015: WR Antwan Goodley, LB Bryce Hager, QB Bryce Petty, P Spencer Roth

2014: S Ahmad Dixon, CB Demetri Goodson, TE Jordan Najvar, WR Tevin Reese, OG Cyril Richardson, RB Lache Seastrunk

2013: WR Lanear Sampson, WR Terrance Williams

2012: OL Philip Blake, RB Terrance Ganaway, QB Robert Griffin III, WR Kendall Wright

2011: DL Phil Taylor, OL Danny Watkins

2010: WR David Gettis, OL J.D. Walton

2009: OL Dan Gay, OL Jason Smith

2007: CB C.J. Wilson, P Daniel Sepulveda, CB Anthony Arline

2006: S Willie Andrews

2005: DE Khari Long

2001: CB Gary Baxter

2000: DT Dwight Johnson, PK Kyle Atteberry

1999: WR Derrius Thompson

1998: CB Rodney Artmore

1997: DT Donnie Embra, CB George McCullough, WR Pearce Pegross

1996: DE Daryl Gardener

1995: DE Scotty Lewis

1993: WR Melvin Bonner, DE Albert Fontenot

1992: DE Santana Dotson, DE Robin Jones, DT Marcus Loew, WR Lee Miles

1991: CB Charles Bell

1989: CB Ray Crockett

1987: QB Cody Carlson, CB Ron Francis