Baylor's Byron Vaughns signs with Dallas Cowboys

WACO, Texas — Former Baylor Bear, Byron Vaughns gets to continue the NFL dream as it was announced that he signed to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I kind of felt that pressure talking to people about, you know, them being Cowboy fans and what they expect from us this year. It's a lot of pressure, you know, it's just part of the game. I can only handle what I can do what the other 53 people on the field can do," Vaughns said.

The Fort Worth native spent one year with Baylor finishing with 32 total tackles, three sacks plus a forced fumble with a recovery. In his time at Waco, he also saw growth off the field.

"Not getting the productivity that I wanted, not getting the playing time playing time that I wanted, that obviously made me work on other things that I can improve on just being a football player and being a better person in general," he said.

Signing with Dallas now gives him a chance to make the 53 man roster and Vaughns is gonna make the most of it.

"NFL is, you know, every day is cut throat. Every day could be your last day if you don't take care of business. So, it's definitely a big thing, maturity wise, that's how to take it one step at a time and try not to, you know, they say you can only eat an elephant one bite at a time. So that's how I look at life and how to treat new obstacles in my life," Vaughns added.

There is time before the season begins as Byron Vaughns looks to add another chapter in the football career.