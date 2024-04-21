Baylor wraps up spring practices

WACO, Texas — Baylor had a change to the spring game due to the weather, but we got a spring event nonetheless and it brought a different kind of energy.

"Very, very successful spring. There's just a whole lot of energy, everybody flying around making plays. So I think the way that we handled this last kind of day just kinda showed like what the spring was about, but it was great," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

"We can't let the weather stop us because for instance, when we get later down the road in, November months, we play at West Virginia when we go up to Colorado, the weather's gonna be a factor. It's gonna be a main factor and probably a couple games down the stretch where it's gonna be raining. So, we have to have that same mindset and be ready to go any time," linebacker Keaton Thomas said.

As spring practices come to an end, the starting quarterback has yet to be officially announced as the competition heats up.

"I think the honest part of it is reviewing the film and reviewing the wins and losses of the day or the throw or the play and you know, the film don't lie. I think going about it that way is the best option," head coach Dave Aranda said.

With practices now over, there is one key difference of this team that they improved upon from last year.

"The edge. Competition. There's been times where we've had to tone it down with a fair amount. I think all of it is in just the competitive nature of just trying to win the thing," Aranda said.

Baylor's spring practices now is in the rear view mirror and we get ready to see the Bears during summer workouts.