Baylor women's basketball reaches highest AP Poll ranking since 2021

WACO, Texas — It's been quite the week for Baylor women's basketball as they had two home games in the new Foster Pavilion arena and with being undefeated at 14-0, Baylor gets national recognition by being ranked fourth in the AP Poll.

"As much of an honor as that is to be recognized for what we've accomplished so far this season, we're not done yet. So it's just a number," Baylor women's basketball player Bella Fontleroy said.

"Hopefully it drives eyes and butts into Foster for the rest of the season because I think that's how you really build an elite program," head coach Nicki Collen said.

During their two game home stretch at home, Yaya Felder made history by crossing 1000 career points.

"I'm having so much fun. Like, I've never been in a part of a team just that feels like a family and just winning. So it's great," Felder said.

The Bears now get ready to hit the road for the first time in 2024 and are coming off a tough holiday schedule.

"Opening on national TV at Texas and then opening our arena against a top 25 opponent wanting to play well. It was a tough week mentally. It was a tough week physically. I think sometimes going on the road has been really good for our program," Collen said.

Baylor vs Kansas is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.