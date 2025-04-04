Baylor Women’s Basketball adds North Dakota’s Kiera Pemberton

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen announced the addition of North Dakota standout Kiera Pemberton on Friday.

The 6-foot-1 forward led the Fighting Hawks in scoring and rebounding as a sophomore, averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She had a career-high 34 points against Oral Roberts and 17 rebounds against South Dakota.

Pemberton, a Langley, B.C., native, was an All-Summit League honoree and starred at Walnut Grove Secondary School before representing Canada in the 2021 FIBA U-16 Women’s AmeriCup.

Baylor finished the 2024-25 season 28-8, placing second in the Big 12 and advancing to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship final.