Baylor preps for road games against Utah, BYU

WACO, Texas — Baylor softball found themselves in the winning column again after a three game series sweep at home against UCF, snapping a four game losing streak.

"I don't think that has ever wavered as we've kind of gone through this season even through the tough times and, you know, just seeing some dubs on the board just gives us more confidence that we had before," Shaylon Govan said.

Govan leads the Bears with a .437 average, 45 hits, and five home runs.

"Honestly, I feel like this weekend kind of refilled us and gave us a new fully charged battery and so ready to go and just keep doing great," RyLee Crandall said.

We are entering the final stretch of the regular season and this Baylor team has dealt with a lot of injuries, but the Bears keep fighting.

"We've got to overcome this, but there is a reason we're not just coming out here laying eggs — we're actually competing hard and we just haven't been able to get synchronized with the nine that's there. If we can finish strong enough to, you know, be rewarded with postseason, which is the expectation, then maybe we'll be hitting on all cylinders at that point and be a scary team to have as a two seed in a regional somewhere," head coach Glenn Moore said.

Baylor vs Utah is scheduled for Wednesday, at 6:00 p.m.

The Bears last faced Utah during the 2013 season when they won a non conference game 5-2.