Baylor football to add former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as senior consultant

WACO, Texas — Baylor football is set to add former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a senior level strategic consultant, according to reports.

Patterson was the head coach for TCU for 22 seasons and finished with 181-79 overall record during his time with the Horned Frogs.

Baylor finished this past season 3-9 and decided to bring back head coach Dave Aranda for the 2024 season. This adds to the moves Aranda has made in the offseason as he brought Jake Spavital as the new offensive coordinator for the Bears and now adds Patterson to the mix for the team.

The Baylor Bears are set to open the season at home against Tarleton on August 31st.