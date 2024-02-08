Watch Now
Baylor football to add former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as senior consultant

FILE - TCU head coach Gary Patterson talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Baylor is hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as a a senior consultant to head coach Dave Aranda, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Feb 08, 2024
WACO, Texas — Baylor football is set to add former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a senior level strategic consultant, according to reports.

Patterson was the head coach for TCU for 22 seasons and finished with 181-79 overall record during his time with the Horned Frogs.

Baylor finished this past season 3-9 and decided to bring back head coach Dave Aranda for the 2024 season. This adds to the moves Aranda has made in the offseason as he brought Jake Spavital as the new offensive coordinator for the Bears and now adds Patterson to the mix for the team.

The Baylor Bears are set to open the season at home against Tarleton on August 31st.

