Baylor Baseball cheers on World Series bound Cody Bradford

TEXAS — The World Series is dominating the headlines for Central Texas, and it's because for the first time in over 12 years, the Texas Rangers are playing in the Fall Classic — after they outlasted the defending champions in the Houston Astros in a seven game series.

Baylor will be represented on the diamond as Cody Bradford is a starting pitcher for the Rangers and gets ready for the biggest game in MLB.

During his time with Baylor, Bradford made first team All Big 12, became the first pitcher in program history to throw back to back complete game shutouts, and was the 2018 Big 12 conference player of the year.

Cody Bradford is the eighth different Bear all-time to be on a World Series roster and if he pitches, he will the first Bear since 1987 to make an appearance on the mound in a World Series game. Each of the last two former Baylor Bears to appear on a World Series roster have won the Fall Classic (Max Muncy, 2020; Shea Langeliers, 2021).

With a former Bear being part of the championship game, current Baylor Bears baseball players are going to cheer him on.

"It's awesome. We're all excited to see him go pitch in the World Series," said red-shirt freshman, Gavin Brzozowski.

"It's really cool to see a Baylor Bear do it — on top of that, he's a left-handed pitcher. I pitched a little bit and I'm lefty, so it's really cool to see someone who played on this field before in our shoes be there on the big stage."

Having someone from the program take the diamond on the biggest stage in baseball makes the 2023 Bears roster know how important it is to be part of the program.

"It shows you that from this program you can get there. You can get to your dreams, you can go and make it pro and play for the team you might have loved your whole life," said freshman player, Caleb Bergman.

"It's pretty cool to see him on that stage and actually, you know, contributing to the team and hopefully he's going to end up with a World Series ring."

Baylor nation is behind Bradford and the Texas Rangers as game one of the series against the Diamondbacks is scheduled for Friday, October 27th. First pitch is at 7:03 p.m.