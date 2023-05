Former Baylor Bears linebacker Jordan Williams makes All-XFL after being voted by coaches and the directors of player personnel.

Jordan Williams totaled with 89 tackles, with 12 of them being for loss in his 10 games with the San Antonio Brahmas. Williams also has one interception and has achieved 10 or more tackles in five of the 10 games he has played.

Williams' career with Baylor spanned from 2016-2019. In those four years, he had 208 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and forced four fumbles.