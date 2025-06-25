All eyes on Cooper Flagg as Mavericks hold No. 1 pick in 2025 NBA Draft

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cooper Flagg, a native of Newport, Maine, and one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — and the Dallas Mavericks are officially on the clock.

Flagg, who starred at Duke this past season, made history by earning both ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, joining elite company in Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, and Jahlil Okafor as the only players to win both honors in a single season.

Before his standout college year, Flagg built an impressive high school résumé. He was selected for the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game and named Gatorade National Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA, and Naismith Prep Player of the Year. In his final high school season, Flagg averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game, leading his team to an undefeated 34–0 season and their eighth national title.

Dallas, which overcame just a 1.8% chance to win the NBA Draft Lottery, now holds the top overall pick for the first time since 1981. The NBA Draft broadcast begins at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, with the first pick expected to be announced at 7:07 p.m. CT (8:07 p.m. ET).

If projections hold, Flagg will soon be wearing a Mavericks jersey — a moment that could define the next era of Dallas basketball.