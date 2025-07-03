Aggies sell over 93,000 football tickets ahead of 2025 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football season tickets have sold out for the third consecutive year, with over 93,000 tickets already claimed ahead of the 2025 season, the university’s athletics department announced this week.

More than 55,000 season tickets were sold, with a renewal rate of 93 percent. Student sports passes also sold out at a record pace, with more than 38,000 purchased since becoming available on March 26.

This marks another strong showing of support for head coach Mike Elko as he enters his second year leading the program.

For the 2025 season, Texas A&M will transition to digital ticketing. Students with sports passes will be able to pull their game tickets online beginning Monday, Aug. 18. The university will release additional details about the process later this summer. Students who were unable to secure a sports pass are encouraged to periodically check the HOWDY portal for possible availability, or to explore single-game or guest ticket options closer to game day.

Kyle Field, one of college football’s largest and most iconic stadiums, remains unique in its seating layout. Texas A&M students occupy the majority of prime seats behind the visiting team’s bench, stretching end zone to end zone across all three decks. According to SEC regulations, only three first-deck sections are allocated to non-student season ticket holders.

The unwavering support of the 12th Man has helped establish Kyle Field as one of the most formidable home environments in the country since 1905.